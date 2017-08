Authorities confiscated 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol from tourist hot spots in Mexico. KTRK-TV reports , officials raided 31 resorts and nightclubs after reports of counterfeit liquor being served to customers.Two bars were shut down, including a lobby bar where 20-year-old Abbey Connor of Wisconsin allegedly drank tainted alcohol and later drowned in a pool during a family vacation in January.Connor was found facedown in the pool at Iberostar Paraiso resort in Playa del Carmen. Her brother suffered a concussion. He said he doesn't remember what happened and there were reportedly no cameras.The popular Fat Tuesday bar in Cancun has been temporarily shut down.----------