Mexican authorities confiscate 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol at popular resorts

Authorities confiscated 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol from tourist hot spots in Mexico.

KTRK-TV reports, officials raided 31 resorts and nightclubs after reports of counterfeit liquor being served to customers.

Two bars were shut down, including a lobby bar where 20-year-old Abbey Connor of Wisconsin allegedly drank tainted alcohol and later drowned in a pool during a family vacation in January.

Connor was found facedown in the pool at Iberostar Paraiso resort in Playa del Carmen. Her brother suffered a concussion. He said he doesn't remember what happened and there were reportedly no cameras.

The popular Fat Tuesday bar in Cancun has been temporarily shut down.

