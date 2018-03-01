  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Officials: U.S. Marshal killed by friendly fire in Harrisburg

Officials: U.S. Marshal killed by friendly fire in Harrisburg. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
There is a stunning new twist in the shooting death of a U.S. Marshal during a January raid in Harrisburg.

Deputy Christopher Hill was not killed by the suspect.

He was killed by friendly fire from a bullet shot by a fellow officer that went through a wall.

That conclusion is the result of ballistics and forensic lab testing. It was announced by the Dauphin County District Attorney.

Police also killed the suspect, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, who was wanted on warrants in Philadelphia.

Authorities say Sturgis shot at officers first and lawmen were justified in returning fire.

