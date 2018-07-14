Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

Dashcam video caught the moment an Ohio State Trooper was dragged by a car.

Officers just pulled over the suspect, who ignored orders to step out of the vehicle, and instead took off.

The officer holding the door was dragged more than a mile and a half.

At times, speeds reached 70 miles an hour.

Eventually, the suspect stopped and fled the scene.

He later turned himself in to authorities.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstate trooperstraffic stoppolice officer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Stepfather of boy who died after hitting his head taken into custody
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
1 dead after crash on 295 in Newport, Delaware
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Show More
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
More News