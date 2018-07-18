One person injured in West Philly house fire

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person was rescued from a burning home in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

When fire crews responded to the home on the 3900 block of Brown Street just after midnight there was heavy fire from the first floor.

Firefighters did rescue one person, who was receiving treatment for smoke inhalation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about twenty minutes.

