Pen Argyl School District in Lehigh Valley hires armed security guards

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. school district hires armed guards: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania school district says it has hired armed security guards to staff its three schools starting this week.

In an email sent to parents Friday, Pen Argyl Superintendent William Haberl says the armed guards will be stationed at the district's elementary, middle and high school starting Monday.

The district hired the officers from the private firm Camelot Security, which it has used in the past for school events such as dances and athletic games.

The firm says its officers include high level law enforcement and surveillance specialists.

Haberl says in the letter the district was prompted by the "sad and painful reality" of shootings in schools. He has not responded to requests seeking comment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunsschoolAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shelter-in-place ordered amid Del. explosives probe
Police: Person barricaded inside Days Inn in Wrightstown, N.J.
AccuWeather: Tracking rain and snow tonight
South Jersey prepares for another round of snow
Pedestrian struck by train on SEPTA's Airport Line
Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
Woman confronts burglar in Ft. Washington home
Show More
Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Ireland
4 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in Philly
5 killed in New York City helicopter crash
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
White House ready to endorse plan for improving school safety
More News
Top Video
Shelter-in-place ordered amid Del. explosives probe
South Jersey prepares for another round of snow
Action News Update
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
More Video