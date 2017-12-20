Just in time to ring in the New Year with fireworks, stores in Pennsylvania can now sell aerial fireworks to residents.
In the past, people had to go out of state to buy the fireworks.
The new law was passed in October and is now in effect, but stores will need to have a license to sell fireworks.
And those fireworks will cost you. There is a 12 percent fireworks tax in addition to the state's six percent sales tax.
