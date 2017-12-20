FIREWORKS

Pennsylvania stores can now sell aerial fireworks to residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Formerly banned fireworks now for sale. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 20, 2017. (WPVI)

Just in time to ring in the New Year with fireworks, stores in Pennsylvania can now sell aerial fireworks to residents.

In the past, people had to go out of state to buy the fireworks.

The new law was passed in October and is now in effect, but stores will need to have a license to sell fireworks.

And those fireworks will cost you. There is a 12 percent fireworks tax in addition to the state's six percent sales tax.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireworks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREWORKS
Eagles run out of fireworks in 51-23 win at the Linc
47 killed in fireworks factory fire in Indonesia
Father killed in fireworks accident in front of son in Chicago
Fireworks at Hersheypark spark brush fire
More fireworks
Top Stories
Water main break on Rittenhouse Square
Teen shot in head inside Grays Ferry restaurant
Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95 in Croydon
Eagle license plate found at fatal Bristol hit-and-run scene
5 Americans among dead in Mexico tour bus crash
Senate Republicans pass sweeping tax measure
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Amazon driver carjacked, robbed at gunpoint
Show More
Man killed by car after stepping off DART bus
AccuWeather: Chilly Wind
Upper Perkiomen middle school construction back on
Powerball, Mega Millions grow to combined half-billion dollar jackpot
NJ teacher charged with sexual assault
More News
Top Video
Water main break on Rittenhouse Square
Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95 in Croydon
Florida man drags police officer for half-mile
VIDEO: Hopewell Twp. police rescue dog from icy pond
More Video