Parents turn in own son to stop Michigan school shooting plot

EMBED </>More Videos

A man says his stepson confessed to plotting a school shooting in Michigan after facing bullies on campus. (KTRK)

PAW PAW, Michigan --
A 15-year-old Michigan student accused of plotting a shooting at his high school was turned in by his own parents.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a minor, allegedly told his stepfather he had hatched a plan to shoot classmates because he was being bullied, WOOD-TV reports.

"He came to us and said that he's been really upset and that he's been planning to do something bad," his stepfather said. "It was a big shock."

After the teen's alleged confession, his mother and father took the boy to the sheriff's office.

The teen was arraigned Monday afternoon on eight criminal charges, including two counts of larceny of firearms; two counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle; two counts of felony firearm; a felony count of attempted manufacture of explosives; and a misdemeanor count of possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive device.



School officials cancelled classes as investigators worked to learn more about the teen's plot.
According to his family, the situation began to fester when a photo of the teen in his underwear taken last summer somehow began to circulate at school.

Bullies allegedly "shoved him into lockers, punched him in the throat (and) knocked him down with no remorse," his stepfather said. "Since that point, it's just been relentless."

His stepfather also said "he wanted to blow the school up on top of" those who had hurt him.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott praised the boy's parents, who he said helped prevent a "very close call."

The sheriff's office believes the plot was going to be carried out Monday.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingplot foiledu.s. & worldschool safetyarrestbullyingMichigan
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
PA lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won't seek re-election
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
DART to suspend New Castle, Kent bus service at 6 p.m.
Show More
Nydia Han's family visits during Action News snow coverage!
Chad Pradelli's daughter pays a visit during snow coverage
Report: Eagles give Chris Long a raise
Nydia Han, StormTracker 6 Van in Rittenhouse Sq.
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
More News
Top Video
Nydia Han's family visits during Action News snow coverage!
Chad Pradelli's daughter pays a visit during snow coverage
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
More Video