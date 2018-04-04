PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Anthony Borges, Parkland student shot protecting classmates, released from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Borges was shot several times as he tried to lock the door of a classroom where 20 other students were hiding. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
A Stoneman Douglas High School student hailed as a hero for protecting his classmates during a February shooting rampage has been released from the hospital.

Anthony Borges was shot five times in his back and legs as he tried to lock the door of a classroom where 20 other students were hiding, his father told ABC News in February.

"None of us knew what to do. He took the initiative to just save his other classmates," Carlos, Anthony's best friend, told ABC's "Good Morning America."

All of the other students hiding in the classroom escaped the shooting uninjured.

A family attorney confirmed to ABC News that Borges has been discharged nearly two months after the Valentine's Day massacre that left 17 students and faculty members dead.

Borges' family attorney indicated in March that the family plans to file a lawsuit over the shooting.

"The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the principal and school resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm, were unreasonable, callous and negligent," lawyer Alex Arreaza wrote in March.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingschool safetygun violenceu.s. & worldflorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Glen Mills students listen to letter from Parkland school shooting victim's son
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
Shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
DA against moving Grandzol murder case to juvenile court
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Jury picked for Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Show More
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
More News