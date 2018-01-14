Passerby helps driver out of burning car in Mt. Laurel

A driver managed to escape serious injury after his car slammed into a tree in South Jersey.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 295 near mile marker 37 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.Police tell Action News the driver lost control of his vehicle while traveling northbound on 295.The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames.Police say another driver stopped and helped the man out of his burning car.The man was taken to Kennedy Hospital in Cherry Hill for treatment.------