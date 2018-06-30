Patients relocated after smoke fills Burlington County rehabilitation center

New Jersey News

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
An issue with an air handler is causing problems at a Burlington County rehabilitation center.

Officials say patients are being removed from the Virtua Rehabilitation Center - Mount Holly, and are being relocated to other locations after smoke started to fill the building.

According to officials, the power has been partially turned off in the building, and they are in the process of moving patients.

No injuries have been reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newssmoke
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News