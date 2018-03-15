U.S. & WORLD

Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University

RAW VIDEO: Scene of pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

MIAMI (WPVI) --
A new pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main Miami-area campus. It had just been installed on Saturday.

Officials tell ABC News that several people were killed, though the exact number of casualties was not immediately known.

Chopper video from the scene shows that a number of vehicles were crushed.



The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse at Florida International University.

"I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.

