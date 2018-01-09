Pedestrian injured in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police are trying to determine if an injured pedestrian was struck by a bus in Center City, Philadelphia Tuesday Afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where the injured person was found lying next to a bus around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the person may have simply fell near the bus.

That person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake shakes off Honduras
Drones used to help find missing UPenn student
2 juveniles injured in house blaze in West Philly
Buy reputable Eagles' tickets for playoffs
Woman, 88, found dead in Bucks Co.; no foul play suspected
ATF joins investigation into blaze that left firefighter dead
Thousands in California ordered to evacuate over threat of mudslides
Show More
Shooting in Grays Ferry leaves 2 wounded
Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News
Police cruiser crashes taking shooting victim to hospital
Ex-teacher to plead guilty to child sex charges in Del.
Days after shakeup, new Philadelphia DA outlines his plan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos