Pedestrian injured in Trenton, New Jersey crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A pedestrian is among the injured in a crash in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty and Franklin Streets.

A witness told us he tried to help the woman who was hit.

"She was still conscious. She was saying, 'help me, help me,'" said Wesley Concepcion. "I didn't know what to do, so I got some cold water and I rubbed her with water and I called the ambulance."

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear whether the driver faces any potential charges.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newstraffic accidentpedestrian struckTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News