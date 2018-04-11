  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony

Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County ID'd

Pedestrian hit and killed in Edgewater Park. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

EDGEWATER PAK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Edgewater Park, Burlington County.

Police say 25-year-old Jacob D. Williams was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of Route 130 near Mount Holly Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Williams attempted to cross on the red traffic light when he was struck.

The impact of the crash sent him into the center lane where he was struck by a second vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers of the striking vehicles did stop, police say.

The southbound lanes of Route 130 reopened early Wednesday morning.

