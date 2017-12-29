Pedestrian struck and killed in Maple Shade, N.J.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Maple Shade, Burlington County.It happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near Waverly Road.Police say a vehicle hit the victim near the median barrier.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not released the name or gender of the victim, or any information about the driver of the striking vehicle.Southbound Route 73 was closed at the scene as police investigated.----------