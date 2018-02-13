Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcyclist in Chesilhurst, NJ

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motorcycle in Chesilhurst, N.J.It happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the White Horse Pike near Garfield Avenue.Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The motorcyclist was injured, but those injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.The White Horse Pike was closed in both directions as accident investigators worked to determine what led to the crash.(NOTE: This story has been updated. The initial word from the scene was that the motorcyclist was killed, but authorities have since updated the information.)