Person crossing Millville street struck and killed

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --A person crossing a street in Cumberland County, New Jersey was struck and killed by a car.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North 2nd Street in Millville.
Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle hit the victim.
The driver remained at the scene.
An oncoming tractor-trailer swerved to miss hitting the victim, police say.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
