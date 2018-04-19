Person crossing Millville street struck and killed

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A person crossing a street in Cumberland County, New Jersey was struck and killed by a car.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North 2nd Street in Millville.

Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle hit the victim.

The driver remained at the scene.

An oncoming tractor-trailer swerved to miss hitting the victim, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

