Person crossing Millville street struck and killed

A person crossing a street in Cumberland County, New Jersey was struck and killed by a car.It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North 2nd Street in Millville.Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle hit the victim.The driver remained at the scene.An oncoming tractor-trailer swerved to miss hitting the victim, police say.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are still investigating.------