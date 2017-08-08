Person jumps to escape Kensington house fire; body found inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Person jumps to escape house fire; body found inside. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 8, 2017. (WPVI)

By
KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
One person jumped from a burning home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, and once the flames were out firefighters found a body inside.

The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of E. Clementine Street.

VIDEO: Scene of fire in Kensington
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video from the scene where firefighters discovered a body inside a building. A second person had jumped to safety.


Before firefighters arrived, the survivor had jumped from the second floor to safety. That person was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

As firefighters were combing through the scene after the flames were out, they found a body on the second floor.

There was no word on that person's identity.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation. Police dogs, inspectors from L&I and ATF agents were on the scene.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsfirebody foundNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO shows police-involved shooting in North Phila.
3 cars collide on Roosevelt Blvd. in Olney
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
Lakes of Margate: Mayor says "crown jewel" taken away
Sketch released of Haddon Twp. attempted luring suspect
Trash truck causes mess in parking lot of NJ apartments
Chester, Pa. on pace to eclipse 2016 murder rate
Show More
Police seek ATV rider who struck 2 officers
Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
Daulton legacy: Fighting brain cancer, helping others with it
Prosecutor: Woman murdered partner in Mt. Holly home
More News
Top Video
VIDEO shows police-involved shooting in North Phila.
Working the inner thighs - Today's Tip
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
More Video