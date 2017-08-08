EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2285296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Action Cam video from the scene where firefighters discovered a body inside a building. A second person had jumped to safety.

One person jumped from a burning home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, and once the flames were out firefighters found a body inside.The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of E. Clementine Street.Before firefighters arrived, the survivor had jumped from the second floor to safety. That person was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.As firefighters were combing through the scene after the flames were out, they found a body on the second floor.There was no word on that person's identity.The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation. Police dogs, inspectors from L&I and ATF agents were on the scene.----------