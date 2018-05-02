PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Law enforcement sources said the suspect in the Churchville murders has been found dead in Philadelphia.
Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney was identified as a person of interest on Wednesday.
In a press conference Wednesday evening, Bucks County First Assistant D.A. Gregg Shore said Mooney was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus in Philadelphia Wednesday morning. His official cause of death is listed as drug overdose.
Police said the bodies of Tyler Roy, 27, and his wife Christina, 28, were found on the upper floors of their home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.
Shore said investigators are "unequivocally convinced" that Mooney killed the victims and that he acted alone.
Autopsies will be conducted Thursday morning to establish the exact causes of death, but Shore said both were shot, stabbed multiple times and that it was clear that a struggle ensued in the upper floor of the couple's Northampton Township home.
Police said Mooney once lived in the same neighborhood as the couple.
An active arrest warrant was issued for Mooney in connection to an unrelated car theft on April 30 in Northampton Township. Shore said this warrant stems from a theft of a car from a Speedway Gas Station in Northampton Twp. that was caught on surveillance video.
He said after reviewing the crime scene at Kitty Night Drive, it was clear that there was a link between the two crimes.
Mooney was wanted for questioning in the double homicide, as well as the theft of the Roys' vehicle.
Tyler Roy's 2016 Ford Edge, which was stolen from the couple's home on the night of the murders, was located in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, according to Shore.
Asked whether Mooney knew the Roys, Shore said, "We don't believe there was any prior relationship between them."
According to Shore, Mooney entered the home through an unlocked door and he was in the home for a prolonged period of time.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene and are not sure if any other items were stolen from the home as of this time.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps