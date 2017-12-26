Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A person is being questioned by police after a fire erupted in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in a home on the 2200 block of North Eighth Street.
When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from the first and second floors.
Two people inside the home got out safely.
There was no word on how the fire started.
