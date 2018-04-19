Person rescued from Wilmington house fire

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze where a person had to be rescued from a house in Wilmington.

The blaze started before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Washington Street.

Crews found the victim trapped on the second floor. That person was taken to Christiana Hospital.

The unidentified victim is listed in critical condition.

The fire was quickly placed under control by 4:52 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting two people who were displaced.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

