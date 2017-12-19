WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --An 83-year-old man was struck by a car in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and police say the driver fled the scene.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ogontz and Andrews avenues.
The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed an SUV on the front yard of a home.
Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.
------
