An 83-year-old man was struck by a car in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and police say the driver fled the scene.It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ogontz and Andrews avenues.The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Chopper 6 over the scene showed an SUV on the front yard of a home.Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.