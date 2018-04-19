U.S. & WORLD

After horn honks, woman finds bear inside her car

A Boulder County, Colorado woman heard some honking outside and realized it was coming from a bear in her vehicle.

That is exactly what officers found when they arrived to the scene.

They say the bear managed to open the car door and then became trapped inside.

Officials opened the vehicle's back door to safely let the bear out.

They say the bear had destroyed the interior of vehicle.

