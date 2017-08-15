Alligator found in hotel pool in Atlantic City

An alligator has been found swimming in a pool at a hotel at the Jersey shore.Atlantic City Police were called to the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday when someone spotted a two and a half to three foot alligator in the pool.The gator was later discovered to be a pet of a hotel guest.The animal was removed, and is being sent to the Cape May County Zoo.There's no word yet on whether the gator's owner will face charges.----------