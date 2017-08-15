PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator found in hotel pool in Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

Alligator found in hotel pool in Atlantic City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
An alligator has been found swimming in a pool at a hotel at the Jersey shore.

Atlantic City Police were called to the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday when someone spotted a two and a half to three foot alligator in the pool.

The gator was later discovered to be a pet of a hotel guest.

The animal was removed, and is being sent to the Cape May County Zoo.

There's no word yet on whether the gator's owner will face charges.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsnew jersey newsAtlantic CityhotelalligatorzooAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Rare white moose takes a dip in Swedish lake
Woolwich Twp. police corral loose pig; jokes ensue
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Shelter Me: The Gress Mountain Ranch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers and Storms Today
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
Show More
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
More News
Top Video
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Action News Update
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
More Video