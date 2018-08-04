Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage

The dog, who has since been named "River", was later rescued.
The Monmouth County prosecutor's office is now looking for 36-year-old Aaron Davis.
A woman walking on the beach in Highlands early Monday spotted the gray and white puppy cowering in a cage as the tide came in.
The woman who rescued "River" plans to adopt him.
