Bald eagle makes unexpected landing on the shoulders of Mariners' pitcher

A bald eagle caused quite a commotion at the Minnesota Twins' home opener on Thursday.The eagle made an unexpected landing on the shoulders of Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton at the end of the National Anthem.In a video posted to Youtube by Brad Kuehn, the eagle can be seen flying across the park as the National Anthem is being performed.As the song wraps up, the bird can be seen flying down to the ground and then up onto Paxton's shoulders.The pitcher remained calm as the bird's handler ran out onto the field to retrieve the bird.------