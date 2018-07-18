U.S. & WORLD

Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Bear cools off with dip in pool. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES --
A large bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart after spending a few hours roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool.

Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted Tuesday in Granada Hills, along the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains.

The bear cooled off in a pool for several minutes, then climbed a wall and explored suburban backyards in the San Fernando Valley.

The bear dozed off after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by an animal control officer.

Bears captured in neighborhoods are typically relocated back into wilderness areas.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimalbearpool
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman survives 300 foot plunge down Mount St. Helens
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
Police called to pickup basketball game due to 'hard foul'
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Get your Eagles public practice tickets today at 10 a.m.
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: N.J. family scammed by woman faking terminal illness
Woman survives 300 foot plunge down Mount St. Helens
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy, Less Humid Today
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Officials search near Pa. school for Trump threat suspect
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
More News