Black bear wakes from hibernation in Glacier National Park

Bears in Montana's Glacier National Park are beginning to wake from hibernation, and people have been able to watch along!Webcam video posted to Facebook Thursday by the National Park Service shows a black bear poking its head out from a tree as it awakes.According to the park, black bears usually wake from hibernation as the weather becomes warmer and food becomes available in early to mid-March.Most black bears will leave the area of the den within a week after waking up, but females with newborn cubs may remain close by for several more weeks, the park said.------