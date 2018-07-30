U.S. & WORLD

Colombian gang puts $70k bounty on drug-sniffing dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Colombian gang puts $70k bounty on drug-sniffing dog. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A drug-sniffing dog is in danger.

Authorities in Colombia say he was so good at busting bad guys, that he's now on the mafia's hit list.

The six-year-old German Shepherd, Sombra, has since been relocated.

Authorities say her talent for sniffing out drugs has led to the capture of at least 245 people, and the seizure of nine tons of cocaine.

They say a Colombian mob has put a bounty of $70,000 on Sombra's head.

Along with her usual handler, Sombra is now escorted by other officers to keep an eye on her.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdrugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Student takes graduation photos with 14-foot-long alligator
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Dining at the Philadelphia Zoo
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News