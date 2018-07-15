U.S. & WORLD

Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game

A dog in Arizona who was hailed a hero for saving his owner from a rattlesnake's bite recently got a special honor at a Major League Baseball game.

Todd the Golden Retriever puppy heroically stood between his owner and the snake, resulting in him getting bit right on his face.

The mostly healed Todd got quite the honor at an Arizona Diamondbacks pre-game ceremony.

The six-month-old pup word a Diamondbacks jersey during the "dog days of summer" game.

The irony wasn't lost on his owner.

"I think it's kind of ironic the Diamondbacks are honoring him, since a diamondback bit him."

While Todd did not throw out the first pitch, his owner says that's okay he'd probably be a better fetcher anyway.

