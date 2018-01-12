Florida police officer wrangles 12-foot python

Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

A group of police officers from a Florida town responded to quite an unusual call Thursday evening.Officers at the Pembroke Pines Police Department received a call from an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol Officer who had noticed a large snake making its way across a roadway.Upon arrival, Officer Joey Cabrera located the snake - a 12.5-foot Burmese python.Officers were able to secure the snake, and it was taken into the custody of a licensed python removal contractor.The Pembroke Pines Police Department took to Facebook Friday to remind residents that while snakes may be a common sight in Florida, Burmese pythons can put local wildlife, pets and even children at risk and that you should never approach a snake of any kind.------