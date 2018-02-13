SHELTER ME
The Morris County Animal Refuge teamed up with Amrita Yoga and Wellness for Puppy Yoga - a monthly fundraiser to help save animals' lives.
MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
AMRITA YOGA & WELNESS
1204 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125 | 267-928-3176
