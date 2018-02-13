FYI PHILLY

Shelter Me visits the Morris Animal Refuge for puppy yoga

Puppies + yoga is a great way to spend your day. (WPVI)

The Morris County Animal Refuge teamed up with Amrita Yoga and Wellness for Puppy Yoga - a monthly fundraiser to help save animals' lives.

MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

AMRITA YOGA & WELNESS
1204 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125 | 267-928-3176

