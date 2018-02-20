The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter has been honored by the Grey Muzzle Organization for their work with senior dogs.
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter | Facebook
1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
PETS & ANIMALS
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories