Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention

Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention

An impatient dog honked a car horn incessantly to get the attention of its owner.

The dog only stops honking once its owner comes into sight after exiting a store at a gas station.

The video was posted to Facebook and Twitter by social media user Justin Crail. The original video has been re-tweeted more than 49,000 times.

