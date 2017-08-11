Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention

An impatient dog honked a car horn incessantly to get the attention of its owner.
The dog only stops honking once its owner comes into sight after exiting a store at a gas station.
The video was posted to Facebook and Twitter by social media user Justin Crail. The original video has been re-tweeted more than 49,000 times.
RELATED: Puppies make delivery person's job difficult
RELATED: Baby orca leaps out of water, delights onlookers
------------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pets-animals6abc Snacksviral videofunny videodog
pets-animals6abc Snacksviral videofunny videodog