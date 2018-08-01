PETS & ANIMALS

K9s trained at University of Pennsylvania to detect odors

K9s trained at University of Pennsylvania to detect odors. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The University of Pennsylvania has taught some pretty able students throughout the years, and today was no exception, only the students are dogs.

Cody Monday, ATF K-9 Trainer said, "This is like a field day for a dog. They get rewarded so many times. Sometimes they get a little possessive of their toy."

Wednesday morning at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center the canines thoroughly enjoyed what appeared to be a game but it was serious business.

The dogs are being trained to be able to distinguish an actual explosive and distractor.

The 2018 Philadelphia National Odor Recognition test or "NORT" was hosted by the local division of ATF.

Almost two dozen other local, state and federal agencies take part in the three-day course.

Kathleen Special Agent Canine Handler, ATF Philadelphia said, "This is nice because the handlers and the chemist and our explosive specialist bring everything here for us so they offer more of a variety of explosives."

The dogs are trained and certified in the important job of sniffing out different powders and commercial and homemade explosives.

If they find an explosive odor they'll come to a sit or they'll lay down. We just saw one barking at the explosive odor so that tells the handler that there's actually something there and then they will reward them with either food or a toy

Handlers say if you want to pet their dog its okay just make sure you ask beforehand. But if they are working they'll appreciate it if you keep your distance.
