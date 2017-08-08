Large butterfly ray caught off Ocean County shore

LAVELLETE, N.J. (WPVI) --It wasn't what Nick Honachefsky was expecting to catch on the shores of Lavellete, Ocean County, but it's making waves across the internet.
On Sunday night, Honachefsky and his friends found a butterfly ray.
The Villanova University graduate described the ray as 6-feet wide and approximately 150 pounds.
"These massive creatures are gentle giants with a tiny tail," Honachefsky said.
Honachefsky said the ray was sent right back into the water after the hook was removed.
