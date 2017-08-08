Large butterfly ray caught off Ocean County shore

It wasn't what Nick Honachefsky was expecting to catch on the shores of Lavellete, Ocean County, but it's making waves across the internet.On Sunday night, Honachefsky and his friends found a butterfly ray.The Villanova University graduate described the ray as 6-feet wide and approximately 150 pounds."These massive creatures are gentle giants with a tiny tail," Honachefsky said.Honachefsky said the ray was sent right back into the water after the hook was removed.----------