Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park

Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 3, 2018.

An Oregon man has been arrested for harassing a two-thousand-pound animal at Yellowstone National Park.

Fellow tourists captured video of 55-year-old Raymond Reinke taunting a bison in the middle of the road.

Police say the amateur matador was drunk at the time.

Reinke is now facing a number of charges, including harassing wildlife, which is a federal offense.

