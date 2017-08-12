PETS & ANIMALS

OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on Atlanta rapper Big Boi's special gift to a paralyzed girl who was shot while playing in a bounce house.

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Atlanta rapper Big Boi has given a puppy to a little girl who was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot while playing in a bounce house near the city earlier this year.

WSB-TV reports Big Boi, who's one-half of the rap duo OutKast, presented Abriya Ellison on Thursday with the pup bred from his kennel business.

Video shows Abriya cradling the dog, which she named King.


Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, tells the station that the dog is "something therapeutic" for Abriya. He says the girl is "definitely inspiring" and her story touched his heart. Patton also has agreed to pay off Abriya's medical bills and renovate her bathroom to make it handicap accessible.

Abriya was 5 when she was shot outside Atlanta in April.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsentertainmentrapper
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
Large butterfly ray caught off Ocean County shore
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
Effort to educate on Pa.'s new law on tethering dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale
Man in serious condition after attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
Man who killed girlfriend's daughter gets up to 40 years
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
Montco teacher charged with sex assault of student
Chinese President calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
Show More
Man accused in costume party rape case pleads guilty in deal
Man wearing burka robs pharmacy in Media
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Tillerson says diplomats in Havana suffered 'health attacks'
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
More Video