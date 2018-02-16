PETS & ANIMALS

Penguins, Nick and Carson, make debut at Adventure Aquarium

EMBED </>More Videos

Two birds, Nick and Carson, made their debut at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two birds, Nick and Carson, made their debut at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

Not the original Eagles quarterbacks, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz, but their penguin namesakes.

The aquarium just debuted the adorable African penguin chick brothers on Tuesday.

It's the first time the hatchlings have left the nest, along with two female penguins named Taco and Shelley.

Adorable!!

------ Send a News Tip to Action News Report a Correction or Typo Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsnew jersey newsCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog foods recalled for containing euthanasia drug
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Caretaker comforts sick Kodiak bear
Bichon frise becomes America's top dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
Lockdown lifted, toy gun found at Philly middle school
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch ahead of weekend snow
Girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike on sidewalk
Dog foods recalled for containing euthanasia drug
3 charged in assault, robbery UDel student
Officer hurt in scuffle outside Wawa store in Del.
Show More
Police: Stepsons among 3 charged in Bensalem stabbing
Amtrak could ban NJ Transit between Trenton and NYC
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
Shouts of "No More Guns! No More Guns!" at shooting vigil
Police: Fla. school gunman had extra ammo, fired for 3 minutes
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire damages housing complex in Upper Nazareth
Shouts of "No More Guns! No More Guns!" at shooting vigil
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
More Video