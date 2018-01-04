PETS & ANIMALS

'A horrible way for an animal to die:' Police charge owners with animal cruelty after dog freezes to death

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio sheriff's office issued a warning to pet owners after a dog that was left outside froze to death. The owners will be charged, according to officials. (Shutterstock)

An Ohio sheriff's office issued a warning to pet owners after a dog that was left outside froze to death.

"Sheriff Jones would like to remind everyone that freezing to death is a horrible way for an animal to die," the Butler County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook in wake of the dog's death.

The owners will be charged with cruelty to a companion animal, according to officials.

There was also a dog found dead who had been "frozen solid" in Toledo last week, The Blade reported, and a second dog was rescued. The local Humane Society is investigating.

The ASPCA recommends bringing your outdoor pets indoors anytime you think it's too cold outside for you, while at least one local Humane Society recommends bringing pets in any time it's under 35 degrees.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimaldoganimal crueltyweathercoldwinter weather
PETS & ANIMALS
Rat boards flight at airport, forces cancellation
Woman adopts dog who had identical heart surgery as her
Dog rescued from frozen lake in Delaware
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in NJ and Del. as nor'easter hits
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean counties
Crash shuts down Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike
Speed restrictions on area highways due to snow
Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency
1 dead after SEPTA train strikes car in Lower Moreland
Travel Alert: Philadelphia Airport cancellations, SEPTA detours
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale
#6abcAction: Photos, videos of the winter storm
VIDEO: Heavy snowfall in Wildwood, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reporting from Atlantic City, NJ
Jeff Chirico reporting from Newark, Delaware
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in NJ and Del. as nor'easter hits
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean counties
Speed restrictions on area highways due to snow
More Video