A SEPTA police K-9 removed from his handler earlier this month is finally back home.
On Monday, the family of Officer Richard Galanti arrived at the Midvale Yard in East Falls to be reunited with Abal.
The 7-year-old dog was previously given to a new handler after Galanti was transferred out of the K-9 unit.
But after discovering that Abal had a bulging disc in his back, veterinarians at Penn determined he should retire from active duty and be returned to the Galanti's care.
Officer Galanti's wife said she is thrilled with the decision.
"We're extremely excited to have him home so that he can go in his bed and just be comfortable and relax with us and just be part of our family again," said Nicole Galanti. "It's been a long 12 days, a very long 12 days."
Nicole Galanti says she still doesn't know why her husband was transferred out of SEPTA's K-9 unit in the first place.
But for now the family is just concentrating on welcoming Abal back to their home.
pets-animalspennsylvania newsk-9policeSEPTA
