Shelter Me: Animal Welfare Association

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --The Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees is South Jersey's oldest and largest adoption center, and they are celebrating their 70th anniversary in 2018.
"We're kind of the flowers and rainbow and sunshine of the shelter world because we get to make happy endings," says Shelter Manager Nanci Keklak.
The nonprofit organization takes in owner-surrenders from the community, helps alleviate overrun shelters and provides low-cost vet services.
Every day at the Animal Welfare Association is a busy day.
"Down at Gloucester County Animal Shelter they had a hoarding case of over 60 cats. We'll help them out and pull some of those cats," says Keklak.
They average almost 3,000 adoptions a year.
The shelter has a wide selection of animals, including rabbits!
"This here is Marshmallow. Marshmallow came in with two babies as well as the father of the babies," Keklak says.
Her family was adopted, now it's Momma's turn.
"Marshmallow just got spayed, and she's waiting for her forever home," says Keklak.
Glitz is about a year old, and was left in the donation yard overnight.
"Definitely a lap of love," Keklak says.
Gravy's name is an ode to Thanksgiving, around the time he was found with a broken leg that had to be amputated.
"The way they spring back is amazing, I mean he gets around just fine now," says Keklak.
And Apricot is a two-month-old tabby-calico mix that gets along great with other pets. She will be available for adoption pretty soon.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Animal Welfare Association website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
