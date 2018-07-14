SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter

Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018.

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) --
All summer long, the Camden County Animal Shelter in New Jersey is holding special events to promote animal fostering and adoption.

"Summer is the busiest time for us, so we have a lot of things going on," says Sara Sharp, the Program Coordinator at Camden County Animal Shelter.

Fridays are dubbed Fat Cat Friday, with adoption fees waived for any cat weighing over 12 pounds.

August 11 is the "Clear the Nursery" event.

"It's kitten season, so we have tons of kittens coming in every single day. As soon as we get, you know, 10 litters out, we get 10 more in so it's never-ending," says Sharp.

Many are too small or too sick to be adopted, so they need foster homes.

Grumpy is part of a litter of eight, named after the Seven Dwarves.

"They were just found, you know, we get them all the time, found in people's yards, found in the street," Sharp says.

Now they hope to find a place in your heart.

There's no shortage of dogs either.

Brooklyn is one of the longest residents at the shelter. She was found as a stray in November, and is the star of the shelter's Rent a Dog program.

"She goes out pretty much every day. They love her, they take her on hikes, she goes to the pet stores, she just does really great. Then she comes back, and she's all nice and tired," says Sharp.

Butterbean is a friendly nine-month-old mixed breed with lots of vitality.

"He would definitely do well in a home with other dogs, you know, to get that energy out," Sharp says.

He too came in as a stray, and is soaking up all the attention at the shelter.

For more, visit the Camden County Animal Shelter website.

