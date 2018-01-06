PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Kawaii Kitty Cafe

David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What do you get when you mix cutesy with cat? You get the Kawaii Kitty Cafe, a first of its kind in Philadelphia.

The Kawaii Kitty Cafe on Queen Village's historic fabric row is a combination coffee shop and cat shelter.

"We have a coffee shop that lets rescue cats live in the front. If you want to hangout with them, you're welcome to. If you want to adopt, you're also welcome to do that," says Kawaii Kitty Cafe owner Kristin Eissler.

The design is inspired by the Japanese term Kawaii, which translates to all things cute.

"This whole theme is based on Japanese culture. The culture of cute," says Eissler.

The cafe menu continues the theme. A sort of sweet shop, that lets you order colorful kitty creations. Like a festive Christmas tree latte, made with edible glitter. Or sip on a unicorn hot chocolate, while petting adoptable cats in the cat lounge.

"They can get used to living in a homelike environment, since most of them came from the streets," Eissler says.

Among the kitties, Gabagool's name is an ode to the South Philly style Italian meat.

"He has really pretty orange eyes, super sweet. He loves to hang out with people, loves to cuddle," says Eissler.

Then there is Mani Pedi.

"She kind of gets overlooked because we have a lot of kittens that come through, but she is a really great lap cat and loves people," Eissler says.

Champagne Poppy is a tabby who is still a little skittish.

"We're trying to socialize him, he was out in the streets for a while," says Eissler.

Finally there is Dr. Dumpling, she is four-months-old and is currently the cafe star. She was originally found as a stray, but is ready for adoption now.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Kawaii Kitty Cafe website.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
