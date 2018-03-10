PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet is a big event leading up to the big game.

And Layla and Hinesville, two puppies from Morris Animal Refuge, were on this year's roster.

Layla did her team proud.

"She was actually ripping up field, she scored a couple of touchdowns," says Sophie Samul of Morris Animal Refuge.

And Hinesville?

"He ran around the field a lot, I don't think he actually scored any points though," says Samul.

Both pups are winners in life, adopted shortly after filming.

But Morris has plenty of their puppy pals still looking for a forever home.

Three-month-old Dumpling came from a litter of seven. All of his siblings have been adopted.

"He's just the sweetest, sweetest thing," Samul says.

Now it's Dumpling's turn.

If you're looking for a mature adult, Millie was given up by her owners but the 11-year-old still has a lot of spunk.

"She's also probably very down to hang out and relax," says Samul.

And then there is Sandy.

"She's obviously a very sweet girl," Samul says.

The folks at Morris suspect she was used for breeding.

"She definitely wants to be in a home where people are going to want to cuddle with her and pay a lot of attention to her," says Samul.

Then there is 11-year-old Chihuahua, Cookie. She's a bit shy but super sweet.

Cookie is looking for a quiet home where she can be loved and spoiled.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
