PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Cherry has found her place nestled in the home of the Lynch family.

"Yeah, Cherry is great, she's awesome at cleaning up after the baby," says Jessica Lynch.

Cherry, formerly Charity, is a rescue dog from the Morris Animal Refuge and was featured in a Shelter Me segment a few weeks ago.

"They came in and they scooped her up, said they just had to meet her, they had to adopt her. They brought the whole family and now she seems to be living large," says Sophie Samul, Events Coordinator at Morris Animal Refuge.

"Within an hour I think she made herself pretty comfortable, she was on the couch laying down on the blankets. I think she was happy," says Jessica.

The family recently lost their long time dog, Strawberry, to cancer.

"She was very laid back, very relaxed, pretty much just like Cherry actually," Jessica says.

"I felt like we kind of owed it to Strawberry to bring somebody else in and give them a home you know kind of from the same situation," says Michael Lynch.

Cherry was rescued from down south.

"Charity actually came up from the South. We suspect very strongly she was a breeding dog," says Sophie.

She went from a working dog to a life of leisure.

"She gets to go outside, she likes chasing the squirrels and the bunny rabbits outside," says Jessica.

Back at the shelter there's a new litter of four kittens ready for homes. The siblings were strays living on the streets.

There's also Kitty Wap and Bear.

Then there are two adorable puppies out of a litter of ten. They're eight-weeks-old and don't even have names yet. They came up from Georgia the day they were born, definitely some sort of hound mix ready to win you over.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimal newspetscatsdogs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on the internet
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
Baby giraffe takes his first steps at a Florida zoo
Bald eagle braves snow and cold temperatures to protect eggs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant
DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified
Search for students who rescued man from deadly fire
Show More
Underground fire sparked at gas station in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78
Firefighter hurt battling Dollar Tree blaze in Delaware
Philly to participate in March for Our Lives event Saturday
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
More Video