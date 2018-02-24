Shelter Me: The Lonely Hearts Club at the Pennsylvania SPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA created the Lonely Hearts Club, a band of animals that all sing the same tune.
"We have some really wonderful dogs here that just for some reason get overlooked and have been here with us for six months or longer," says Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations at the Pennsylvania SPCA.
The club is a fundraiser and an opportunity for these forgotten pets to let their personality shine outside their cages.
"Sometimes a dog might have kennel behavior that isn't wonderful or wouldn't endear you to them right away, but you get them out and they get to show their true character," says Kocher.
While many animals have been adopted at the fundraisers, there are still plenty of animals looking for a loving home.
American Bulldog Hailey's first few years of life were no joking matter.
"She had been very abused and she was skin and bones," says volunteer Sheila Curtin.
Now, Hailey is fully recovered and full of personality.
"She always wears her flower, because she knows she's a lady," Curtin says.
There's a whole cast of characters at the SPCA.
Drake is a three-year-old Greyhound mix goofball.
"He should probably be with people who want to give him lots of time and lots of walks," says Curtin.
Five-year-old Baby is the full package.
"She did go to charm school, and she passed with an A plus," says volunteer Nora McKeough.
She can be a bit shy at first, but once you get to know her she has a great personality.
Prince is also from the Lonely Hearts Club. He's an adult male Pit mix who came to the shelter in November extremely emaciated, but the sweet pup has recovered.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Pennsylvania SPCA website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
