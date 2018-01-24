PETS & ANIMALS

Spotify is helping shelter dogs find new homes based on owners taste in music

EMBED </>More Videos

Spotify has created a partnership with a shelter in Germany to help connect owners and dogs on the basis of musical taste. (Tierschutzverein München e.V./Spotify)

Spotify wants to help connect owners and dogs on the basis of musical taste. The streaming service has partnered with a dog adoption center and agency Serviceplan in Germany to launch 'Adoptify', which tests different playlists on dogs, figures out what kind of music they respond best to, and pairs them with the humans that share their taste.

The moved is based on a recent study conducted by the University of Glasgow has discovered that dogs have their own individual taste in music - just like humans do.

The campaign features cute pups rocking it to their favorite tunes. Ray, the French bulldog, loves electronic music, Moshi finds opera and classical music soothing, Gloria is down with hip-hop, while Milow's jam is rock and roll. You can watch videos of the pups and choose to take one home that matches your own musical tastes.



"As animal welfare officers, we attach great importance to any kind of original communication and increased awareness among the wider population," adds Jillian Moss, head of PR, advertising and fundraising at the Tierschutzverein München e.V. animal shelter told AdWeek. "We are proud to be pulling together with our two Adoptify partners, who are both market leaders in their respective sectors."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsspotifydogspet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Clinic will pay you to cuddle with cats all day
VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time
Shelter Me: Salem County Humane Society
VIDEO: Curious penguin jumps onto boat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Lockdown ends at high school in Germantown; 2 in custody
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor gets 40 to 175 years in prison
Phila. man killed in Poconos skiing accident
Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in Kentucky H.S.
Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon
Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philly
5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware
Police: Willow Grove boy beaten to death after spilling cereal
Show More
Man shot execution-style near girlfriend, daughters
Rep. Meehan saw aide as 'soul mate,' but denies misconduct
Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight
Brandon Novak: Back from Death's Door
2 adults, 2 teens injured in North Phila. drive-by shooting
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man, 39, critically wounded in N. Philadelphia
Alexa chooses Eagles to win Super Bowl
NFL donating underdog proceeds to Philly schools
More Video