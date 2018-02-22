PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Therapy dogs return from helping Parkland community grieve

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy dogs return from Parkland, Florida: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 22, 2018 (WPVI)

A group of volunteers and k-9s spent the last several days spreading the gift of love to the families and students impacted by the Parkland school shooting.

They returned Thursday, exhausted from 5 nights and 4 days on the road.

Cici, Kelsey and Minnie are just a few of the paws from the Tri-State K-9 Response Ready Team, ready to serve communities in need - this time, Parkland, Florida.

"When we went down it was difficult as it always is because we're walking into a situation where a whole community at large is in crisis," said handler Janis Campbell.

In total 6 therapy dogs and their handlers, all volunteers of the non-profit organization, helped grieving families and student survivors push past the initial pain of the slaughter that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"In the process of relaxing you can perhaps deal or speak to someone," said Deborah Perian, of the Tri-State K-9 Response Team. "Children or a counselor that they couldn't articulate before that."

Day after day the therapy dog's uniquely provided peace to a grieving community while the team listened to stories of survival.

"It's just a moment in the beginning of healing that people can exhale," said handler Ruth Osman. "We heard so many stories that were just horrific. Some of them really want to make a statement, and others are just trying to get through to the next day. It was definitely worth going and helping them express whatever feelings they had."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldparkland school shootingpetdogtherapy
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
'I hear you': What Trump's note said during Fla. victim meeting
Del. students stage walkout to honor Parkland victims
'We as a country failed our children': Fla. victim's dad demands action
More parkland school shooting
PETS & ANIMALS
Police officer rescues cat from garbage disposal
Comfort dogs offer support to community in Parkland, Florida
FYI Philly: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
Florida man arrested after using coat hanger-like tool to remove bones from dog's stomach
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Newly appointed Postmaster hears concerns of irate city residents
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
Sharrie Williams speaks with Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins
AccuWeather: More Damp, Dreary Weather On The Way
Woman shot to death while driving on Broad St. ID'd
Chester County father charged in baby's death
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Show More
Brian Taff sits down with Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
Philly Health Costs: Navigating Health Care Pricing
General Hospital goes live for a good cause
Manhole cover flies into air after explosion in Old City
More News
Top Video
Newly appointed Postmaster hears concerns of irate city residents
Malcolm Jenkins on Philly Special, Fan Reaction and.. Dynasty?
Jason Kelce shows off musical talents with local school band
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
More Video