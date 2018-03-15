PETS

United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines changing pet policies. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan.

KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.

They went to a cargo facility to pick up 10-year-old Irgo, a German shepherd, but were instead given a Great Dane. Swindle, of Wichita, Kansas, learned Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.

Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City. It isn't clear when the dog will arrive.

The news of Irgo's unplanned odyssey comes as United admits another dog died after a flight attendant forced it to travel in an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight.

EMBED More News Videos

United apologizes after dog dies. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018.



___

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogspetsunited arilinesairline
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge
Siberian Husky puppy with leg deformities rescued by animal foundation
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released
Show More
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
Dylann Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Camden fire
Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike
More News
Top Video
Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
More Video